ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of SSO stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. 1,979,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,083. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

