ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 125,303 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.07% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

