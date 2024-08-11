Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PYXS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

PYXS opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.