Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Lifted by Analyst

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$36.25 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$30.03 and a 52 week high of C$37.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.