Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Lifted by Zacks Research

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

ENSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $147.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 49,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,618 shares of company stock worth $2,093,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

