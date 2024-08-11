Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Issued By Zacks Research

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the company will earn $6.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $22.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCA. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.06.

HCA stock opened at $360.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $369.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,606 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

