QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,632 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after buying an additional 1,893,064 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,757,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,618,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

