QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 42,293 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,293 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,739,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,180 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,289. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

