QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $77,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 55,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.5% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,151,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,399,568. The company has a market capitalization of $468.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

