QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,534 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,740. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

