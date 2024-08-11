QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 79,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 57,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 172,454 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.55. 1,843,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,276. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on ABR

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.