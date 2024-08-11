QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,558.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 11,057 shares valued at $191,141. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 991,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,944. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.