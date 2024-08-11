QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 42,442 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,442 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,860,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,371,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.