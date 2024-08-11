QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,598 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,783,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,245. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

