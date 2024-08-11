QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,372 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,391,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 772,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.44. 1,212,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,677. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 433.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

