Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Shares Down 11.2%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 1,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Qualstar Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

