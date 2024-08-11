QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

QNST traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $943.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

