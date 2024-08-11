Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $37.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 49,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,829,591.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,856.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,926 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Range Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after buying an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $843,213,000 after buying an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,531,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $224,912,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after buying an additional 82,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Range Resources has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

