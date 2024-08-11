Raymond James Lowers Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) to Market Perform

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OBDC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $335,810,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,354,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,197,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,997,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.