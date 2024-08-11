ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $97.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00101744 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010148 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.