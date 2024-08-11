Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 68,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

