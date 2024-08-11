Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,613. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

