Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 204.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,405,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

