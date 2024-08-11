Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes $199,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $68.40. 279,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,710. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

