Relay Token Trading 46.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $0.03 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

