Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 19.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 77,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 455,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,441. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

