Render Token Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Render Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for $4.56 or 0.00007628 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and $43.49 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,219,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,459,381 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem."

