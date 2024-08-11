Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Astrana Health, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astrana Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $47.91 on Friday. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

