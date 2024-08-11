Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dynavax Technologies Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,478,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

