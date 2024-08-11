Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE REZI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 2,673,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,079. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

