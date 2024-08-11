Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Resideo Technologies
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.