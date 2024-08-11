Reviewing InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Peakstone Realty Trust has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -224.52% -43.88% -19.43% InvenTrust Properties 2.46% 0.42% 0.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $254.28 million 1.71 -$550.58 million ($15.55) -0.77 InvenTrust Properties $263.01 million 7.21 $5.27 million $0.10 279.20

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InvenTrust Properties pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Peakstone Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 InvenTrust Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peakstone Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.