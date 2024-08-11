Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) PT Raised to $57.00 at HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 458.28% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

RIGL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 54,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,549. The firm has a market cap of $179.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,712 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

