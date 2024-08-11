Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 153.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 4.9 %

RGTI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 3,497,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,746. The company has a market cap of $135.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.86.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

