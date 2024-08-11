Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,746. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.32. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

