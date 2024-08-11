Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,746. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.32. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rigetti Computing

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.