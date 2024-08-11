Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,708. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

