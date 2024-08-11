Robert W. Baird Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $80.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. 6,988,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

