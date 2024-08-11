Robert W. Baird Lowers Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $37.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

NYSE:BROS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,803,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,672. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Dutch Bros by 5.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

