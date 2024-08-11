Robert W. Baird Raises Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Price Target to $175.00

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $171.22. 159,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average is $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,901. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novanta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 960,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

