Robert W. Baird Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $3.50

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.17.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 4,575,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.90. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,256,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $44,832.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,026.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $38,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,256,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,132 shares of company stock worth $933,131 over the last 90 days. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

