Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,563. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,896 shares of company stock worth $6,434,427. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.