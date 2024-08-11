Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Royal Gold stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,452. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

