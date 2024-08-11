RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,943. The stock has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

