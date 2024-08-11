Rumble (RUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Rumble to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rumble to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $5.85 on Friday. Rumble has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,967,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,667,413.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 over the last ninety days. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

