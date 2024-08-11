RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of RXST traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 638,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,183. RxSight has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. RxSight’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,625 shares of company stock worth $1,845,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in RxSight by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

