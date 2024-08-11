Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.91. 2,261,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,041. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

