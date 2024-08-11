Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Sells $585,225.00 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Mcwilliams Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sanmina alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM opened at $69.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $76.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.