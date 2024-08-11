Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.14.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIS

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SIS traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.22. The company had a trading volume of 121,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.80.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8296678 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Savaria’s payout ratio is 81.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.