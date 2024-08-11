Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 9.3 %

Savers Value Village stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 1,870,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,585. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,076,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

