Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Savers Value Village from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

SVV traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,585. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter worth $625,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

