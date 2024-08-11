Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) PT Lowered to $11.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of SVV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth about $25,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Savers Value Village by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

